Just in time for the holidays, a Christmas concert with Jim and Melissa Brady has been added to the 2022 Gospel Concert Series at Fairfield Glade Baptist Church at 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
The church is at 130 Towne Centre Way.
It’s been a long time since the gospel music world has seen the emergence of such a musical force as the Bradys.
The two had traveled together with the Shulers, then came the opportunity for Jim to join the Booth Brothers, who were rising to the top of the Southern gospel music ladder.
Melissa enjoyed singing in churches, but her “Homecoming Day” hit radio release was named Song of the Year by Absolute Gospel.
She became a regular columnist for The Singing News, Gospel Music Quarterly as well as touring with the Hoppers, The Martins and Mark Lowry.
In 2014, Jim and Melissa answered a new call, The Jim Brady Trio, which they enjoyed for four years.
Jim and Melissa decided to transition to a duet in 2019. Together their musical journey continues, traveling and performing music their audiences have come to love.
Admission to the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church concert is free; a love offering will be received.
Call the church at 931-484-6927 or Ruth Ann at 619-322-6573 for more information.
