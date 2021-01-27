For the most corporate of meetings to the most intimate of weddings, parties or family reunions, Fairfield Glade’s Conference Center has become a popular choice for many in Cumberland County.
The Conference Center even draws from beyond the Tennessee border. Its reputation evolves from a passion to exceed expectations regardless of the size or purpose of any get together.
In normal times, the Conference Center can accommodate groups of 10-300 attendees. However, current capacity is limited by COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Conference Center is committed to observing all protocols in order to safely and professionally provide each group up to the recommended safe maximum.
Along with a variety of inspiring indoor and outdoor settings from which to choose, Fairfield Glade now welcomes the consumer’s choice of caterers as well.
In addition to catering by the Conference Center’s own Food & Beverage Department, local favorites such as Forte’s Catering and Willow Catering stand ready to serve — or bring in another choice caterer. Adequate insurance coverage is the only requirement.
Call Kim Toth at 931-707-2052 for more information or to book a meeting, event or stay-and-play package.
