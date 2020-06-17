Why are these children so excited? They’re enjoying the creative art projects offered this summer by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
Children’s Summer Art Classes are taking place at the Plateau Creative Arts Center each Wednesday throughout the summer, ending on July 29, with class times starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 2:30.
Children ages 6-12 are welcome to participate.
Activities will include drawing, painting, crafts and more.
Children receive instruction from Rosemary Wawro, children’s outreach coordinator.
Lessons include “balloon dog in the city,” “sand castle picture,” “Van Gogh’s sunflowers,” “funky cat painting,” and more.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines, all Art Guild volunteers wear masks and provide separate materials for each individual student’s use.
Sibling groups may be seated together; otherwise, children are seated 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer is available for use.
Parents are asked to register their children for each class no more one week in advance, either by phone at 931-707-7249 or in person at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Class size is limited; when tables are filled, registration is closed. There will be a minimal waiting list.
A few minutes prior to the class, caregivers are asked to arrive at the Plateau Creative Arts Center building, fill out a registration form, sign their children in, and indicate who will pick the children up (if it is someone other than the person registering them).
During art instruction, caregivers are invited to enjoy the sculpture trail or run errands, grab a cup of coffee, and return by 2:30 to pick up their children and sign them out.
If desired, they may also register their children for the next class!
Classes are offered free-of-charge. Rosemary Wawro coordinates and instructs the children’s summer program and lessons. Art Guild members happily volunteer their time and talents to work with the students.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.