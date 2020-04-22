The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for April 5-11, 2020:
April 11 — Dovenshire Dr., Theft. A resident reported theft of lawn chairs.
April 11 — Peavine Rd., Arrest. A subject was arrested for simple possession of a controlled substance.
Security Tip of the Week
This quarantine has us all worried. We worry about ourselves, our family, our financial situation and many other things. Watching 24 hours of news coverage is not the answer.
We all manage stress differently. We all react in different ways. Who ever thought we could walk into Food City wearing a mask and gloves and not at least have the police called on us? Well, the police are and should be wearing the mask and gloves as well. Wow! What a different world we live in now.
Whether you agree or disagree with the actions of our governor's executive orders, we are living in a different time than just a few weeks ago. How do we cope? How do we get past the anxiety or stress this has placed on every American?
Here are some tips to deal with the stress of the virus and help us mentally:
Manage your expectations — This is not the vacation any of us wanted. Difficulty concentrating, low motivation and a state of distraction are to be expected. Adaptation will take time. Go easy on yourself.
As we settle into this new rhythm of remote work and isolation, we need to be realistic in the goals we set, both for ourselves and others in our charge. Try to lay a solid foundation for your mental health and well-being by prioritizing your sleep and practice good sleep hygiene.
For example, avoid blue lights before bed and maintain a routine around your sleep and wake times. Eat well and be conscious that you might be inclined to lean on alcohol, or other indulgences, to manage stress — this is understandable, but potentially damaging in the long run. Exercise; it will lower your stress levels, help you to better regulate your emotions and improve your sleep.
Routine is good — Since we are all out of our normal routine, find a new one. You are your own boss, and there is no reason you can't set up a new routine. This way it becomes the new normal if only for temporary purposes. Manage the present. Not the future. The government has even released new guidelines for re-opening and we will be back closer to normal than before. Until we can all have gatherings and reunite with our friends and family, find normal in the new normal.
Embrace good mental health — Exercise your mind with something else rather than focusing all the bad. If you need to talk to someone do it. Be compassionate to everyone. Everyone is handling this differently.
I bought a gallon of milk the other day from the store. When I got home, I noticed it was out of date by a month. Normally, this would have made me a little upset that I would have to go back into the store and change it out, but I thought for a second. These men and women working at the grocery stores are working for us. They make mistakes. We are all human, and I know I make mistakes on a regular basis. The spoiled milk did not affect anything in my life. This is when I decided to be calm and look at things in a different light. Maybe you can too.
Remember we are all in this together — We will continue to have our hotline open to assist those who absolutely do not need to be in public. Call 931-484-3900.
Thank you for allowing us to serve you not just during this pandemic but before and after this. I want to say a special thank you to all who have donated masks, gloves, food, personal protective equipment and all that you have done for us. There are so many things our great community does on a daily basis that we can't write each of you a personal thank you but let it be known this is the most generous community I have ever had the pleasure of working for. Be safe and stay healthy.
Remember scammers never take a break. Here is an excellent website that a friend sent me so you can keep up with the type of scams hitting our state and others:
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/04/covid-19-scam-reports-numbers?utm_source=govdelivery
