Winter shall be upon us without warning. The nights become a little more cool and when the sun is
not peaking it surely is a bit cool as well.
During the winter months seems to be when we have some of the worst natural disasters in our area.
Being prepared is not only helpful during an emergency but it also can be the difference between surviving a natural disaster or worse. First thing you need to do is make a plan. How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings? Do not depend on the tornado-warning siren. Always have two ways to receive alerts and warnings.
For example, a weather alert radio and if you have a smart phone, you may go to http://www.cumberlandtn911.org/ and sign up for reverse 911 to receive alerts during emergencies.
The next part of your plan should be your shelter plan. Sheltering is appropriate when conditions require that you seek protection in your home, where you work or other location when other emergencies arise.
The length of time you are required to take shelter may be short, such as during a tornado warning, or during a pandemic. In all cases, it is important that you stay informed and follow the instructions of local authorities.
You also need to think about food and water during your shelter. How much you will need and how to manage this. You should have at least 1 gallon of water per person for a minimum of three days.
You also need to know the evacuation routes from your home or place of work. It is dependent on you to know the alternate routes to the main roadways. Because disasters are not predictable, multiple routes should be practiced so that you are familiar with the different possible evacuation routes.
There are actually four evacuation routes from the four-way stop on Peavine Rd. Do you know them? Peavine Road to I-40 (Route A). Peavine Rd. to Westchester Rd., to Cherry Branch Rd. (Route B).
No matter which way you turn you should be able to find I-40 in a short distance. Left will take you to Crab Orchard and right will take you back to Peavine Rd at I-40. Peavine Rd.
Peavine Rd. to Hebbertsburg Rd. will bring you out on Main St., Crab Orchard (Route C). Finally, Peavine Rd. to Hebbertsburg Rd, to Hedgecoth Rd. will take you through the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area ending at the Morgan County Courthouse in Wartburg (Route D).
Take a few minutes to travel these routes. It may be something you never need, but you never know what the future may hold.
Next, have a family communication plan. Where will you meet if disaster strikes. Where are your staging points? What will you do if communication goes down? Discuss these issues ahead of time.
Update your emergency preparedness kit. If you do not have a kit, build one now. It will be to late in an emergency to start thinking about grabbing items such as flashlights, extra medication, etc.
Work on this now so that you are prepared. Don’t know what you might need in the emergency preparedness kit? Go to https://www.ready.gov/kit for guidelines. Trust me, you will want that extra roll of tissue paper in an emergency.
Do not forget those in your home that have special needs. You may modify your emergency preparedness kit to fit the needs of your household. Emergency preparedness only takes a few minutes out of your day about once a year.
Remember, scammers never take a break. They are constantly coming up with new ways to target Americans. They all have one thing in common, that is they need you to give them the information.
Remember to never give out any information that is sensitive. Remember this, If I walked up to you on the street and said I was from Amazon and we needed your bank account information, would you give it to me?
There is no difference in that than a phone call or email. Trust no one through email or telephone. If you did not initiate the conversation, be especially careful. No legitimate business will take any form of gift card as payment, especially GooglePlay and Apple Cards.
