Does it not feel like summer just left us and did not even say goodbye? It feels like that to some of our wildlife friends, too. I reached out to a local wildlife expert, Don Hazel and he was gracious enough to write the following for us:
The variety of wildlife is one of the great benefits of living where we do, and one of the reasons that many people choose to live here. But wildlife can be scary, too. What should you do if you encounter a black bear or a snake either in your yard or on a hike?
Here are a few things to remember. Black bears are seen occasionally. Some people are thrilled; some are terrified. Everyone in bear country should be familiar with the information at Bearwise.org. Look it up on the internet.
First, never provide food for bears, and that includes bird feeders. Take your feeders in at night so that you don't attract a bear to your deck, or even a raccoon. A bear that learns to find food near homes is one that gets into trouble. If you encounter a bear in your yard or on a trail, never run. Slowly move away to give the bear room to move on. It almost always will. If it approaches, stand your ground and look big by either standing tall or holding your jacket above your head, and saying loudly "Hey, bear." Groups should stay together, don't separate. When the bear stops approaching, again slowly back away.
Black bears aren't known for aggressively protecting their cubs as grizzlies do. But, in the rare case of a bear making contact with you, always fight back. Playing dead never works with black bears. But, almost certainly, if you see a bear, you will be seeing its backside as it moves away from you.
Many people have an irrational fear of snakes. Just remember that most snakes are harmless and even the two venomous species that live around here are an important part of the balance of nature. Venomous copperheads and timber rattlesnakes don't want to tangle with humans. They just want to lie quietly and wait for a chipmunk, or a frog, or even a cicada to come by.
You don't need to be afraid of snakes if you are careful where you stick your hands and where you step. Snakes won't chase you, and they would rather lie still and hope that you don't see them. And please, don't kill snakes. All snakes in Tennessee are protected. If you want to move one away from your property, a water hose is the safest way. And always, if necessary, contact the Fairfield Glade Police Department for advice.
Don Hazel
I would like to thank Don for taking the time to remind us of how we all can get along. Speaking of getting along, don't forget about scammers. A new one that a resident told me about this week was one in which someone called pretending to be Spectrum Cable and that they needed to re-program or update the software in their cable box. When the resident told them they have Charter the caller advised that they had merged Charter and Spectrum customer service. The numbers the scammers called from were local numbers but when tracked they came back to local businesses so they did what they call, spoofed the numbers. Long story short they were trying to get the credit card number of the resident. Remember, no legitimate company that you are doing business with will call and ask for your financial information. They should already have it and if not, then I would not trust the caller.
This year during the pandemic, unfortunately, we are finding more and more people who have passed away in their homes and no one notices. These are not always the most elderly nor those with known medical issues. We are only notified after several days that someone has not seen or talked with them. I ask you to keep a close watch on your neighbors and friends. We all can use someone to make sure we make contact with them each day. We never know what may happen in our homes to where we can't call for help. I encourage you to make this agreement with a neighbor, friend, or family member. It is a two-way street and we all need to make sure we get through these changing times together.
The long-lasting pandemic, the civil unrest in our American cities, and the highly contested election have a lot of us on edge. I remind everyone to take a moment and exercise his or her mind to relieve stress. There are many ways to do so, especially by spending time outdoors during the crisp cool upcoming fall. If something is preventing you from getting outside such as an illness or injury, find other ways to exercise your mind. When is the last time you read a good book? The last time you or you and your loved one worked on a puzzle together. There are many animals that need a good home at our local shelters, it may be that is the missing piece to an otherwise boring fall and winter. But remember, having a pet is a full-time responsibility!
As the winter turns colder, don't forget to do some preventative maintenance on your home and get it ready. Here are a few simple reminders to keep your home in great shape:
• Check your home's heating and air conditioning system.
• Paint, caulk and seal exterior wood.
• Seal your masonry and hard surfaces.
• Check your drainage.
• Clean your gutters.
• Clean your chimney and order firewood.
• Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
• Be sure to drain your outside faucets.
• Finally, make sure our friends from the outside don't use your attic as a luxury winter home. Make sure all vents are screened or closed and that animals can't get inside.
I personally think raccoons are great creatures but I sure don't want to share my kitchen with them. Remember to be safe and healthy and to call us for any questions or concerns about contractors, possible scams or anything else for which we can be of service.
