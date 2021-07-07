The long warm summer days makes us appreciate Willis Carrier and his air conditioner invention. It makes it even better when we are in our cars and stay at a very comfortable temperature.
Modern vehicles make it much more enjoyable to have a very nice, smooth and comfortable ride for long and short trips. It is a great selling point for car manufacturers who need the edge in a very crowded market.
An unintended consequence is that we sometimes can’t hear the things that are going on around, such as emergency vehicles.
Sometimes you can’t hear them, or they don’t get your attention until it seems they are right on top of you.
Each day, firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other emergency personnel respond to calls for help.
Emergency personnel are required by state law to complete annual training on the proper way to respond to calls using lights and siren — and you, as a citizen, can help make the emergency response of fire apparatus, ambulances and police vehicles safer.
Roads in and around Fairfield Glade are more crowded than ever before, and many drivers are not reacting safely when an emergency vehicle approaches.
From the cab of the fire engine, our firefighters have witnessed drivers stopping when a fire truck or ambulance approaches rather than pulling over to the right side of the road.
Another mistake drivers make is not looking out for a second emergency vehicle. After the first one goes by, they pull back onto the road and block additional emergency vehicles.
It is important to remember the reason an emergency vehicle is using its lights and siren is because someone has an emergency and has placed a call for help.
The call could be for a person having a heart attack, a fire in a home or business, or a police emergency.
Tennessee has had a “move over” law as part of the “Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles Law.”
Tennessee Code Annotated 55-8-132 requires motorists to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic, when safe to do so, or to slow down for emergency vehicles if it is not safe to move over.
The law includes fire apparatus, police vehicles, recovery vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or utility service vehicles for which motorists are required to either slow down or move over.
The law’s intent is to establish a safety zone to protect police, firefighters, other emergency personnel, and utility workers.
The penalty for violating the “Move Over Law” in Tennessee is a maximum fine of up to $500 and possibly up to 30 days in jail.
Emergency personnel are trained to respond quickly and safely using the vehicle’s emergency warnings lights and siren, but they need your help.
So the next time you are driving and see an emergency vehicle approaching, give us a brake! Help us get there faster by pulling over to the right and bringing your vehicle to a complete stop.
If we are stopped on the side of the road, move over and help make our job sa-
fer.
The brand-new Peavine Rd. is something I thought I would never see but like many, it was way overdue, and I think most of us are very thankful.
Not every state has a four-lane highway with a center turn lane, and this can be confusing if you are not used to it.
The center ‘turn lane’ is not for passing a slower car. It is NOT to be used as a passing lane. If you do this, you will be given a citation.
It is also not a travel lane.
Tennessee law — TCA 55-8-140 — states center turn lanes are to be used only for turning vehicles. This lane is not designed for passing, nor shall a vehicle enter the turn lane more than a safe distance from the intended turning point.
I have seen cars turn from Lakeview Dr. and drive in this center lane until they get to the Dollar General. That is an improper use as well and not safe.
It also states that when any vehicle enters the turn lane, no other vehicle proceeding in an opposite direction shall enter that turn lane if that entrance would prohibit the vehicle already in the lane from making the intended turn; and when vehicles enter the turn lane proceeding in opposite directions, the first vehicle to enter the lane shall have the right-of-way.
You cannot use the center turn lane as an acceleration lane to merge into traffic. Some states may allow this, but Tennessee does
not.
Therefore, you wonder why we have a center turn lane. Studies have shown that it actually reduces traffic crashes. It gets you out of the lane of travel when you are attempting to make a left hand turn.
Then why does it go the entire length of the roadway and just not where there are left turns? I cannot speak for the engineers that designed the roadway, but I am sure it is for future growth and an ever-changing landscape. I remember when Food City was a pasture field, so one never knows what the future will hold.
Remember: Enhance your safety by joining your Neighborhood Watch Group!
