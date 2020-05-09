The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period April 19-25, 2020:
4/20 Lakeshire Dr.
Theft. A resident reported a familiar person to the victim stole tools out of their garage.
Getting along with our ‘new normal’
As some parts of America begin to open back up even with restrictions, it is important to continue our new normal. That means social distancing as much as possible. I am not a medical professional, but the CDC recommends this. Stay home if you are sick. Even if you feel a little sick remember, it's not worth making anyone else sick.
If you get the mail be sure to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer if you can get any. Remember to wash your hands as soon as you can and do not touch your face. Wash your hands before you leave the house because you never know what may have been brought in unknowingly. Now that we are looking somewhat operational, it is even more important to keep your hands clean.
If you are going to the store, the less people that go the better. Take advantage of senior hours if your favorite store has them. Here is how to make your groceries safe:
• Keep groceries outside, bringing in one bag at a time to sanitize items before putting them away.
• Use disinfectant spray or wipes to clean external containers.
• If possible, move food items like bread and cereal to alternative storage containers.
• Scrub fruits and vegetables thoroughly for 20 seconds and then rinse.
• After you've put your groceries away, wash your counters and any other surfaces you've touched.
• Wash your hands after opening any containers, including cardboard boxes.
• If you use reusable grocery bags, keep them outside or in your car, as they might have traces of virus on them. Wash them when you can, but consider them dirty after each new visit to the store.
Don't forget to sanitize your car as well. Remove your shoes before going inside and let them have sunlight and air as much as you can. Change your clothes and immediately wash them.
Remember to wash your hands.
COVID-19 Hotline 931-484-3900. We will assist our most vulnerable residents in getting essential items if we can find them.
