The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period March 22-28, 2020:
3/22 Wilshire Height Dr. Arrest. A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and for theft from the City of Crossville.
3/22 Brambleton Court. Theft. A person reported the theft of their mother's cell phone and cash from inside her brother's home from an acquaintance.
3/25 Rugby Road. Theft. A resident reported a car stolen from their driveway.
3/25 Malvern Dr. Arrest. A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
3/25 Jasper Dr. Missing Person. A resident reported their friend is missing. (No foul play expected).
3/26 Dorchester Golf Course. Vandalism. Turf Care reported someone damaged the course by riding ATV's on it. Two juveniles have been identified.
3/26 Towne Center Dr. Theft. A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Security Tip of the Week
COVID-19! It is the virus that has changed the world. Executive Order 23 from Governor Bill Lee is now in effect. Below you will find a summary of what this means and how it is being handled by Fairfield Glade.
What does the Safer at Home order mean?
It means STAY AT HOME unless you have to go get food, medicine, money from the bank, or are employed in an "essential business.”
How are we handling the order here in Fairfield Glade?
We are following the advice of our District Attorney General. Here in our community, everyone is doing a great job of social distancing, as we have not had to disburse any groups of people yet. However, if we see a gathering of people, we are giving a warning to disburse. That warning usually does the trick. Here in our community, everyone is doing a great job of social distancing. We have not had to disburse one group of people yet.
What if I am driving, will the police stop me because I am out?
The answer is NO. We will not just stop random cars for no reason. We will still maintain public safety, so if you are out and commit a traffic violation you will be stopped but not just to see if you are doing something essential but to maintain public safety. There is no need for you to show us a letter saying you are essential and the government is not issuing letters. This is a common-sense order from our governor.
Remember, nothing is worth getting sick and spreading it to others. We still have our COVID-19 hotline, 931-484-3900 for those who do not need to be in public. Several residents have used this service and we encourage you to continue. We encourage you to take a hike, walk the golf course but not in groups. We encourage you to be safe and limit travel but if you need essential supplies and you are healthy to go get your essentials. We will get through this and I have had some comments about my Chief's reports being brief. Again, I can't tell you anything more than the flood of media is telling you. All I can do is pray for each and every one of us. Remember, no problem is too small or too large to seek our assistance during these trying times. We are going to beat this invisible enemy. I encourage each of us to be watchful, and if you see something, say something now. Crime never cares about anything especially a virus. We will be here on the front lines no matter the cost because each of us swore an oath and that oath does not take a break from your rights, safety and security. We will all get through this together.
