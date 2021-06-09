The pandemic caused a lot of shortages for one reason or another to include panic buying. I, like you, hope we are over that. One thing that the pandemic did not do is
cause a shortage on scammers. They are everywhere. Tennessee ranks 10th, according to the latest information provided by the Federal Trade Commission on reported fraud.
This is a top 10 list we do not want to be on. There are numerous factors that go into this and phone scams are no different. Every few months, I receive a call that my Social Security Number has been compromised or used in some type illegal activity. I also get the Amazon calls telling me there is an issue with my order. All of them are frauds, so I ignore them. Sometimes they sound extremely convincing, and that is where we run into trouble. The bottom line is that you should never give anyone your personal information no matter how convincing they sound. One sure way to confirm it is a scam is if they ask for a gift card. If someone asks you to go purchase gift cards or any type of card for payment, then it is 100% a scam.
As summer approaches, and all this pent-up cabin fever from the winter and the pandemic hits us, there are a few simple tips to be safe this summer when it comes to taking that long awaited vacation. You are the only one that can determine what is safe for you to do. If you have a gut feeling, then it is probably something you should consider.
• Travel Insurance
A good way to make sure that the long awaited trip you planned is not ruined, at least financially, is to purchase travel insurance. Whether it is protecting your trip financially or replacing items the airport misplaces, this may help you find some relief if something does go wrong. Remember, just because we may be vaccinated, it will not stop us from getting sick from something other than COVID-19. Read the local reviews on the internet. Place a strong emphasis on being patient. Many places around the nation and internationally have not recovered as well as we have, and many business may be struggling to get back to where they once were. The bottom line is know before you go and make sure you have a plan B so you can at least enjoy your time away.
• Pre-trip vehicles
If you plan to drive to your local retreat location, be sure to plan ahead. Make sure your vehicle has been serviced and your tires are well maintained. There’s nothing like having to change a tire on the side of the interstate. Trust me, that is no fun. Have an emergency supply kit available with water, snacks, flashlight and warm blankets. You never know when that granola bar will come in handy. Make sure you plan your route and have an alternate. I do this when I go to Florida because Atlanta is always a toss-up.
• Checkpoints and check-ins
Make sure you have designated checkpoints so that you can keep a family member or friend updated along the way. It is much easier to look for someone in a designated area rather that a whole region. You just never know what may happen. Also, please do not share your trip in real time on social media. You may not realize who your friends are. Are they all actually close friends that you can trust? If I post my entire family having dinner 500 miles away or even in another country, I am sure someone will see that and think that would be a good opportunity. Unfortunately, we live in this world of constant media.
• Caution at home
Finally, let us talk about when you are at home this summer. Going for a nice walk on one of our beautiful trails or playing a round of golf may seem routine, but remember anything can happen at any time so be prepared for the worst and expect the best. This means ensure your cell phone is charged, you have extra water and that you are hydrated before physical activity. Also, remember that ladder falls can cause serious injury or death. We usually respond to several calls for help from those that have fallen off a ladder of roof during our warmer months. Please use caution, and make sure you have the proper footwear for the job you are performing. Most importantly, no matter your physical condition, ensure that if you are going to climb that ladder that someone is on the ground with you to assist. Most of our trauma calls within Fairfield Glade are due to home accidents. This includes machinery accidents such as chainsaws, ladder falls and lawn mower accidents. Please ensure you are familiar with the equipment you are using before you tackle that huge project.
Just as a reminder, we have our prescription drug take-back box in the lobby at the Fairfield Glade Police Department and that you can drop off any unused or unwanted medication during normal business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.