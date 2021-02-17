The subsequent information is the year-end report for the Fairfield Glade Police Department.
During the year of 2020, there were 44,771 calls for service. This is an 18% decrease over the previous year of 2019 attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year-end report contains only the information collected by the FGPD and does not include any calls for service handled by other law enforcement agencies. We are pleased to present the Fairfield Glade Police Department’s 2020 annual report.
The community support and relationships with many different organizations is apparent. We are pleased to serve such a wonderful community.
The dedication of our officers, staff and volunteers stands unmatched across Tennessee.
We are dedicated to the quality of life and safety of our residents, staff and those who visit our wonderful community. The support we receive from the board of directors, general manager and all the staff at the Fairfield Glade Community Club is overwhelming.
The year of 2020 was one of trial and uncertainty. We were not exempt from the coronavirus pandemic and dealt with this as our greatest challenge along with a very hostile political climate, calls for social justice, police reform as well as defunding police departments.
This touched every department in America. We were no different. Our officers and staff carried themselves in a professional manner; never wavering under the pressures placed on them and carried our mission of safety and security.
In closing, we want to take this opportunity to say thank you to our governing body and the residents we serve. Without having the support from each, we could not be as successful in the accomplishment of our goals. Thank you to everyone and we hope to continue serving you for many years to come.
FGPD Mission statement:
Integrity — We are committed to the enforcement of laws and the preservation of order and property. We are honest, truthful and consistent in our words and actions, and therefore worthy of the public’s trust. We exercise discretion in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Professionalism — We treat the public and our colleagues with courtesy and respect. We understand that our appearance, words and demeanor contribute to the public’s confidence in us. We are responsive to the community and deliver services promptly and efficiently.
Fairness and Impartiality — We act with fairness, restraint and impartiality in carrying out our duties. We understand that our actions combined with the way we treat members of the community, contributes to our “legitimacy” in the eyes of the public.
Teamwork — We work together as one in carrying out the mission of the department; our respective officers do not act as distinct “silos” from one another. As individual members of the department, we are respectful to each other and work collectively to solve problems and serve the community.
Efficiency — We keep abreast of standard procedures, legal issues and innovative topics in modern policing through regular training. We are extremely thorough and exhaustive in our thinking about identifying trends, exploring alternative solutions and solving problems.
Advocacy and Empathy — We have compassion for victims of crime and those in need. As members of the community, we have respect and care for all members of our community. We advocate for social and other supportive services for victims, youth, the elderly and others that may be in need of our assistance.
2020 Community Events:
• CarFit/Safety Day
• DEA Drug Takeback
• Alzheimer’s Parade
• Salvation Army Bell Ringing
• Good Samaritan Parade
• Putnam County Strong Tornado Relief
• COVID impact:
Keeping officers and staff healthy was one of the greatest challenges faced, while serving the needs of our community.
• Incorporation of strict PPE guidelines for officers
• Reduced in-person interaction by closing the Police department office to visitors and report incidents via phone if applicable.
• Online and virtual training for officers and staff.
• Canceling in-house functions and banquets to limit full staff interactions
• Assisted the public with delivery of food staples and prescription delivery in the beginning of the shutdown.
With the uprising, protests and distress with the public’s view of law enforcement officials new policies and procedures have been created:
• Policy and procedures review and revision to meet federal and state mandates to include use of force, intervention and training.
• Operational planning for possible threats and events within the community.
• Continuation and concentration on Community Policing.
In 2019 the Fairfield Glade Police Department took first place in the 2020 Law Enforcement Challenge.
Grants awarded:
• 2019-’20 Senior Driver Safety Campaign, $20,000.
• 2020 Volunteer Energy Cooperative grant, $500.
• 2020 Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Project Hometown Help, $1,200.
2020 Auxiliary Volunteer Hours: seven auxiliary volunteers had a total of 2437.80 volunteer hours
In the year 2020, 43,008 home security checks were conducted.
There was a significant reduction in issued citations other than speeding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was a reduction of travel in early spring and summer of 2020. However, speeding citations increased.
