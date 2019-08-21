The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for Aug. 4-10, 2019:
8/06 Peavine Road
ID Theft. A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.
8/07 Glenwood Drive
Theft. A resident reported a roommate stole $2,500
8/08 Rolling Green Drive
Theft. A resident reported computer equipment stolen from a vehicle in November of 2018.
In hot weather, your body cools itself mainly by sweating. The evaporation of your sweat regulates your body temperature. However, when you exercise strenuously or otherwise overexert in hot, humid weather, your body is less able to cool itself efficiently. As a result, your body may develop heat cramps, the mildest form of heat-related illness. Signs and symptoms of heat cramps usually include heavy sweating, fatigue, thirst and muscle cramps. Prompt treatment usually prevents heat cramps from progressing to heat exhaustion. You usually can treat heat cramps by drinking fluids or sports drinks containing electrolytes (Gatorade, Powerade, et cetera), seeking cooler temperatures, such as an air-conditioned or shaded places, and resting.
Besides hot weather and strenuous activity, other causes of heat exhaustion include: dehydration, which reduces your body's ability to sweat and maintain a normal temperature; alcohol use, which can affect your body's ability to regulate your temperature; and overdressing, particularly in clothes that don't allow sweat to evaporate easily.
Anyone can develop heat exhaustion, but certain factors increase your sensitivity to heat. One factor is young age or old age. Infants and children younger than 4 years old and adults older than 65 are at higher risk of heat exhaustion. The body's ability to regulate its temperature isn't fully developed in the young and may be reduced in older adults by illness, medications or other factors. Another factor is certain drugs and medications. Medications that affect your body's ability to stay hydrated and respond appropriately to heat include some used to treat high blood pressure and heart problems (beta blockers, diuretics), reduce allergy symptoms (antihistamines), calm you (tranquilizers) or reduce psychiatric symptoms such as delusions (antipsychotics). Additionally, some illegal drugs, such as cocaine and amphetamines, can increase your core temperature. Another factor is obesity. Carrying excess weight can affect your body's ability to regulate its temperature and cause your body to retain more heat.
Heat exhaustion is a condition whose symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse, a result of your body overheating. It's one of three heat-related syndromes, with heat cramps being the mildest and heatstroke being the most severe. Causes of heat exhaustion include exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with high humidity, and strenuous physical activity. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, heat exhaustion is preventable.
Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise. Possible heat exhaustion signs and symptoms include: cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, as well as heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse. Symptoms can also include low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, nausea and headache.
If you think you're experiencing heat exhaustion, stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler place and drink cool water or sports drinks. Contact your doctor or seek immediate medical attention if your signs or symptoms worsen or if they don't improve within one hour. If you are with someone showing signs of heat exhaustion, seek immediate medical attention if he or she becomes confused or agitated, loses consciousness, or is unable to drink. You will need immediate cooling and urgent medical attention if your core body temperature (measured by a rectal thermometer) reaches 104ºF (40ºC) or higher.
