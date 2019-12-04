The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Nov. 17–23, 2019:
Nov. 21 — Exeter Dr., Arrest. A subject was arrested for a violation of order of protection.
Nov. 22 — Stonehenge Dr., Arrest. A motorist was arrested for DUI and driving without a license.
Security Tip of the Week
Some years we have mild winters here on the Plateau, and some years we have harsh winters. Some years we skip the fall season and go straight into winter.
No one can predict what type of winter weather we will have for the year, but just in case we face an unexpected winter storm, here are some safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control.
If you plan to use a wood stove, fireplace, or space heater, be extremely careful. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and remember these safety tips:
• Turning on the kitchen stove for heat is not safe. Have at least one of the following heat sources in case the power goes out: extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats, fireplace that is up to code with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace, portable space heaters or kerosene heaters.
• Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Make sure to keep them away from any flammable materials, like curtains or blankets.
• Use fireplaces, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside, and do not leak gas from the flue or exhaust into the indoor air space.
• Have your heating system serviced by a qualified technician every year.
• Do not burn paper in a fireplace.
• Make sure you have proper ventilation if you must use a kerosene heater. Use only the type of fuel your heater is designed to use. Don’t substitute.
• Keep heat sources, like space heaters, at least three feet away from drapes, furniture, or bedding. Never cover your space heater. Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water. Never leave children unattended near a space heater.
• Make sure that the cord of an electric space heater is not a tripping hazard, but do not run the cord under carpets or rugs. Avoid using extension cords to plug in your space heater. If your space heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, do not use it.
• Older adults often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity. Check on elderly friends and neighbors often to make sure their homes are heated properly.
• Eating well-balanced meals will help you stay warmer. Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages — they cause your body to lose heat faster. Instead, drink warm, sweet beverages or broth to help keep yourself warm.
Try to stay indoors during extremely cold weather. Make any trips outside as brief as possible, and remember these tips below to protect your health and safety.
Walking on ice is extremely dangerous. Many injuries related to cold weather happen from falls on ice-covered sidewalks, steps, driveways, and porches.
Keep your steps and walkways as free of ice as possible by using rock salt or another chemical de-icing compound. Sand may also be used on walkways to reduce the risk of slipping.
If you get stranded, staying in your car when stranded is often the safest choice if winter storms create poor visibility or
if roadways are ice covered.
These steps will increase your safety when stranded:
• Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers and raise the hood of the car (if it is not snowing).
• Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.
• Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets or newspapers.
• Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.
• Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe — this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
• As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.
• Do not eat snow, because it will lower your body temperature.
• Huddle with other people for warmth.
• Call 911!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.