The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2019:
Oct. 28 — Lakeshire Dr., Vandalism. A resident reported someone damaged their car at their residence or possibly their place of employment.
Oct. 30 — Peavine Rd., Arrest (DUI). A motorist was arrested for DUI.
Nov. 2 — King Arthur Court, Assault. A person reported their neighbor assaulted them when they went into the neighbor’s home.
Security Tip of the Week
With deer season upon us, your chances of hitting a deer with your car are much higher during the fall months. In fact, during November, more vehicle collisions involving deer are reported than any other month.
Be cautious while driving during dusk or dawn. Deer are most active during sunrise and sunset, especially during mating season, which is in full swing from October-December.
Ensure that you and your passengers are wearing seat belts at all times, even in the back seat, just in case you have to make a sudden stop. Pay attention to deer crossing signs. Be alert and observe your surroundings for any signs of wildlife while on the road.
Deer are abundant in forested areas but may wander into our suburban neighborhoods in search of food, so it’s important to drive cautiously within our community.
Stay alert if you spot a deer. Deer tend to travel in herds, so if you see one deer, slow down and proceed with caution.
Even if you spot a deer on the side of the road or surrounding areas, remember that there could be others about to cross your path.
Take precautions when driving at night. Nighttime driving can put a strain on the eyes, so be safe by driving at a moderate speed. If there is no oncoming traffic, turn on your high beams. You’ll not only be able to see clearer, but you’ll have a greater chance of spotting a deer from a distance.
Don’t swerve to avoid hitting a deer. By swerving you put yourself at risk for a worse collision with another vehicle or running off the road. Stay in your lane and try to slow down.
Do not “slam” on your brakes. If a collision is inevitable, if you get the proverbial “deer in the headlights” look from a deer and you know you can’t stop, plow through without hitting the brakes. It is intuitive to want to stop, but often at highway speeds, it cannot be done.
Braking will dip the front end of the vehicle and increase the chances the deer will come up the hood and through the windshield.
Make sure your vehicle insurance has comprehensive coverage. Some insurance companies will not pay if you have damage to your vehicle from animals. Ensure you talk to your insurance company to make sure you are covered.
