The Following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period: July 14 - 20, 2019
7/15 St. George Drive
Theft. A resident reported the theft of a garden gate.
7/16 Peavine Road
Arrest. A motorist was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
7/19 Amesbury Court
Fraud. A homeowner reported hiring a contractor to complete work but the work was never completed. An investigation is being conducted.
Guard against house fires
A house can easily catch fire from the misuse of appliances and heating equipment to smoking in bedrooms. In Australia's hot summer months, temperatures can soar past 40ºC and, teamed with a dry climate, conditions are ideal for fires to break out. However, you can take measures to avoid fire in homes and ensure the safety of your family. Below are some of the most common causes of house fires, and some tips to take precautions.
1. Cooking equipment- Pots and pans can overheat and cause a fire very easily if the person cooking gets distracted and leaves cooking unattended. Always stay in the room, or ask someone to watch your food, when cooking on hotplates.
2. Heating- Keep portable heaters at least one foot away from anything that could easily catch fire such as furniture, curtains, laundry, clothes and even yourself. If you have a furnace, get it inspected once a year to make sure it is working to safety standards.
3. Smoking in bedrooms- Bedrooms are best to be kept off limits for smoking. A cigarette that is not put out properly can cause a flame, as the butt may stay alit for a few hours. It could burst into flames if it came into contact with flammable materials, such as furniture. Did you know that fires started in the bedroom or lounge make up 73% of all house fire fatalities?
4. Electrical equipment- An electrical appliance, such as a toaster can start a fire if it is faulty or has a frayed cord. A power point that is overloaded with double adapter plugs can cause a fire from an overuse of electricity. A power point extension cord can also be a fire hazard if not used appropriately. Double check the appliances and power points in your home.
5. Candles- Candles look and smell pretty, but if left unattended they can cause a room to easily burst into flames. Keep candles away from any obviously flammable items such as books and tissue boxes. Always blow a candle out before leaving a room. Did you know that in Perth last year, 34 house fires started as a result of candles?
6. Curious children- Kids can cause a fire out of curiosity, to see what would happen if they set fire to an object. Keep any matches or lighters out of reach of children, to avoid any curiosity turned disaster. Install a smoke alarm in your child's room and practice a home escape plan with your children and family in case there was a fire. Teach kids to understand the "stop, drop, cover and roll" drill as well as knowing their address if they needed to call 911.
7. Faulty wiring- Homes with inadequate wiring can cause fires from electrical hazards. The following are signs of bad wiring: lights dim if you use another appliance; for an appliance to work, you have to disconnect another; and fuses blow or trip the circuit frequently. Have a licensed electrician come and inspect your house, or contact your landlord if you have any of the above occurrences.
8. Barbecues- Barbecues are great for an outdoor meal, but should always be used away from the home, tablecloths or any plants and tree branches. Keep barbecues regularly maintained and cleaned with soapy water and clean any removable parts. Check the gas bottle for any leaks before you use it each time.
9. Flammable liquids- If you have any flammable liquids in the home or garage such as petrol, kerosene or methylated spirits, keep them away from heat sources and check the label before storing. Be careful when pouring these liquids.
10. Lighting- Lamp shades and light fittings can build up heat if they are very close to light globes. Lamp bases can become a hazard if they are able to be knocked over easily, and should be removed if they are. Check that down lights are insulated from wood paneling or ceiling timbers.
