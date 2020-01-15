The Following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period: Dec. 29–Jan. 4
No reportable crimes during this reporting period.
While the days are getting longer, it still gets dark very early. This leaves most of us still having to walk our pets after dark. Unfortunately, the roadways within our community are often curvy and are not very pedestrian-friendly. We are fortunate to not have had a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in a very long time. Here are some safety tips for everyone to remember when walking after dark. This helps both the pedestrian and the driver.
Black may be slimming, but you need a reflective stripe so you can be seen in the dark. Cars may not recognize you as a human if you have only a couple of small reflective patches. Your walking clothes should have reflective stripes in the front, back, and down the sides. Many packs and shoes have reflective patches or stripes. Wearing a reflective safety vest is a very good choice to ensure you'll be seen when walking at night.
Even if you are walking in an area with streetlights, you may encounter some dark patches. A lightweight flashlight can come in handy. Or, you can wear a headlamp to keep your hands free and not stress your wrists. An LED headlamp will give you a light for many more hours before replacing the battery compared with standard bulbs. Look for a model that allows you to adjust the angle of the beam so it will focus where you need it.
Walk facing traffic so you can see and react to vehicles.
Use extra caution when crossing streets. Drivers do not expect pedestrians to be out walking at night.
There is safety in numbers. Use the same routes used by other walkers and runners.
Beware of tripping hazards. It is harder to see uneven sidewalks, roots, rocks, potholes, and trash when it's dark. Walk with your eyes, noting the ground 15 feet ahead to see upcoming hazards.
Don't be blinded by the light. Headlights can make it difficult for you to see for a while. Choose paths without frequent changes in lighting levels.
Fear of strangers in the night keeps many walkers off the trail from dusk to dawn. But there are steps you can take to reduce the risk, if not the dread. Strangers who may attack have nothing personal against you, they are just looking for an easy target. To be less of a target, buddy up with a walking friend or a dog. Carry a walking stick. Be aware of your surroundings and act confident and purposeful. Wearing earphones or gazing frequently at your phone may make you more of a target as you may appear to be distracted. If you see a suspicious person, cross the street or change your path to avoid them.
Mobile phones are handy to use as flashlights and to track where you are, but they are also a big source of distraction. Your night vision won't be as acute if you've been looking at the lighted screen instead of the path ahead. Since vehicles can't see you well at night, you need to pay more attention to them.
