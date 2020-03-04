The Following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period:
Feb. 16 - 22
Feb. 18, Westchester Dr., Vandalism. The stables reported someone cut three strands of wire.
Would you voluntarily give money to a terrorist to blow up a school because they are teaching young girls how to read? Would you give money to a human trafficker in order to support those taking young children and putting them into slavery? Would you give money to help support a drug dealer so he can kill more police in a foreign county or to buy off that countries government officials? If the answer is no then read this article and spread the word. This is more than likely what your money goes to when you fall victim to a scam.
Scams continue to plague our community. We hear about most of them from a friend or neighbor and once we try to assist the victim we are often shut out because of embarrassment or shame. Sometimes we even tell the person and prove to them that what they are doing is a scam and they continue to send money because a caller more than likely who is in another country has promised them something far greater than we can offer, the chance at finally becoming rich. Sometimes if that doesn't work, they make threats to come to the person's home or send the police.
There are so many different scams that I cannot name them all. However, they all have the same thing in common. The chance to become rich or win something very valuable if you will just pay the fees associated or your information has been compromised and they can fix it. With malware and spyware in today's world of electronics your computer may be infected and you don't even know it. The hacker may just be waiting to collect enough information in order to wait and use it against you. They then may pose as Microsoft or Apple which are legitimate companies. I can guarantee you Apple or Microsoft will never call you and tell you something is wrong with your computer. If you receive a phone call from someone pretending to be from Microsoft or Apple or with any type of software or computer manufacturer just hang up, disconnect your computer from the internet and take it to a professional to have it cleaned and disinfected. 9 times out of 10 they have access to your computer and will lock it and you will lose everything if you don't pay to unlock it. Entire State Governments have been victim to this.
Publishers Clearing House will never ask you to pay a fee. Never will they tell you they will come to your house but before they come they need you to pay a fee. It is a scam! The Social Security Administration will never call you and tell you that your social security number has been compromised. Not to say too much against our fine federal government departments but they don't care. Trust me they don't. Ask anyone who has been the victim of true identity theft and see how caring the SSA was to them.
Another scam that hits our area hard is the scam is that you have bought and paid for something and they took too much money out of your account. They need your account number to repay you or refund you but first you must go buy Google Play Cards and then they will refund you.
No, I repeat, no legitimate company will ever take a Google Play card for payment. It is a scam.
Never give out personal information over the phone or by email even if the person on the other end has some of your information and wants to confirm. Always pay online with a credit card never a debit card. If it sounds too good to be true, trust me it is!
We continue to fight this battle in our community. I have even heard, I know you put that in the Chief's Report but it was just too tempting and I thought it would not happen to me. If you have a question or concern please call us or stop by. The only dumb question is the one not asked. We are here to help, so please let us help you, your friends and neighbors. We must stop this bleed on our community and protect what you have worked so hard for your whole life.
