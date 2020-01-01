The Following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period: December 8-21, 2019
12/17 Delbridge Lane
Theft. A resident reported several thousand dollars was transferred from a bank account to an unknown person.
We hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe New Year. It's fun to celebrate and enjoy the coming year, but remember drinking and driving is not only a crime, it is deadly. Here are some things to think about while celebrating not only on New Year's Eve but on a consistent basis.
Any amount of alcohol in your bloodstream can impact your driving ability. The effects of alcohol abuse vary greatly, putting you at risk for causing an accident or highway injury. Safe driving requires the ability to concentrate, make good judgements and quickly react to situations. However, alcohol affects these skills, putting yourself and others in danger.
• Slow reaction time: when alcohol is in your system, it affects how quickly you're able to respond to different situations. Drinking slows your response time, which can increase the likelihood of an accident. Therefore, if the car in front of you brakes suddenly or a pedestrian crosses the street, it will take longer for your brain to process the situation and prevent an accident.
• Lack of coordination: heavy drinking affects your motor skills such as eye, hand and foot coordination. Without crucial coordination skills, you may be unable to avoid an impending harmful situation. Some telltale signs of reduced coordination include trouble walking, swaying and inability to stand straight. Too much alcohol can even make it difficult to get in your car and find its ignition.
• Reduce concentration: alcohol, no matter how much or how little, can influence your concentration. With driving, there are many things that require your undivided concentration such as staying in your lane, your speed, other cars on the road and traffic signals. Your attention span is dramatically reduced with drinking, which significantly increases the chance of an accident.
• Decrease vision: excessive alcohol consumption can negatively impact your vision. After drinking, you may notice that your vision is blurred or that you're unable to control your eye movement. Impaired vision can affect how you judge the distance between your car and other vehicles on the road. Additionally, fewer objects may be visible within your peripheral vision, or what you can see to either side of you when looking straight ahead.
• Inhibit judgment: your brain controls how you judge certain circumstances. When operating a motorized vehicle, your judgement skills play an important role in how you make decisions. For instance, you need to be able to foresee potential problems and make clear decisions if another vehicle cuts you off. Your judgement helps you stay alert and aware of surrounding conditions while driving.
A blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.08% is considered legally impaired. However, alcohol can start to affect many of your senses after only one drink. No matter the circumstances, you should never drink and drive. It's not worth the risk of putting yourself and others in danger.
BAC of 0.02- Lack of judgment, increased relaxation, slightly increased body temperature, mood swings, decreased visual functionality and inability to multi-task.
BAC of 0.05- Increased lack of judgment, exaggerated behavior, lack of coordination, reduced ability to detect moving objects, lack of alertness, lack of inhibitions, decreased small-muscle control and reduced response rate.
BAC of 0.08- Reduced muscle coordination, lack of judgment, lack of reasoning, lack of self-control, loss of short-term memory, reduced ability to concentrate, lack of speed control and reduced ability to process information.
BAC of 0.10- Poor coordination, slowed reaction times, reduced ability to control the vehicle, reduced ability to keep vehicle within a lane and brake at appropriate times and slurred speech.
BAC of 0.15- Extreme loss of balance, nearly zero muscle control, vomiting, impaired visual and auditory information processing and significantly reduced attention to driving tasks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.