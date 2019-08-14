The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for July 28-Aug. 3, 2019:
7/28 Druid Landing
Arrest. A motorist was stopped and arrested for DUI.
7/28 Maintenance Blvd.
Vandalism. A resident reported a tarp covering the bed of a pickup was cut and damaged.
7/30 Brummel Lane
Vandalism. A resident reported a large amount of damage to their property. Investigation is pending.
7/31 Lakeview Drive
Fraud. A resident reported fraudulent charges on their credit card that occurred in another state.
8/1 Lakeview Drive
Fraud. A resident reported being the victim of fraud, paying for a service, possibly contractor fraud. An investigation is pending.
Security Tip of the Week
As the Fairfield Glade Community Club expands every year, we tend to get busy and forget to do the little things that may help us in the future. Fairfield Glade has many opportunities for the active person. Golf, tennis, pickleball and hiking, are just a few of the great healthy activities of which we can take advantage. However, what happens if there is an emergency while participating in one of these activities? Besides the emergency response of the first responders, what happens on the back end of an emergency? What if you are at home and first responders respond to your home and you are transported to the hospital or even worse?
I would like to take a few minutes to offer a simple, yet effective, solution. Being prepared is simple and in most cases only takes a minimum amount of time. Medical emergencies can strike at any time. After the ambulance, fire or police arrive, there is further work to be done. If you plan on playing a round of tennis, taking a hike or even going for a swim and something were to happen, how we would notify your loved one or your emergency contact? Here is a great tool to assist. Fairfield Glade Resident Services has an awesome program called the Vial of Life. It is a brown pill bottle meant to catch the attention of emergency responders. If you take a few minutes to fill the paperwork out inside there is a great deal of information that first responders can use to enhance your care on the scene as well as help protect your property and make the proper notifications when the emergency is over. How would this help if you are at the tennis center or the golf course? Well, it’s easy. You place one of these bottles in your car and place one in your freezer at home. We know to look for these when an emergency strikes and chances are you drove to the location you are at. However, if you take the time to pick a Vial of Life up, please take the time to fill out the paperwork inside.
The Vial of Life is a county-wide program and not just limited to the residents of Fairfield Glade. You may stop by Fairfield Glade Resident Services Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. and noon and pick one, or as many as you would like, up. They are located in the strip mall behind the Dollar Tree and beside Food City. You may also pick one up at the Fairfield Glade Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. If you can't get out, call the police department and we will bring you one. This not only helps first responders, but helps protect you and provides a wealth of information.
