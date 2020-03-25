The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for March 8-14, 2019:
March 11 — Bingham Lane, Theft. A resident reported a leaf blower stolen from their shed possibly by someone who was working for the victim.
March 11 — Grouse Terrace, Arrest. A subject was arrested for violation of an order of protection.
Security Tip of the Week
COVID-19 has us all anxious. Rightfully so; we have to worry about our personal health and the health of our loved ones, friends and neighbors.
There is no new information I can give you about this international pandemic because it changes almost by the hour. However, I have set up a hotline for those most at risk in our community. Those are our elderly, receiving chemotherapy, have immune deficiencies,or have similar issues and do not need to be in public.
This hotline is for anyone to call to receive help for themselves, friend, neighbors, etc. We will assist our most vulnerable residents with anything we can or find a way for them to get help.
This hotline is not the normal police department number and may not be answered immediately. Please leave a message with your name, number and address and someone will call you back as soon as possible. The hotline number is 931-484-3900.
Please reserve this for our most vulnerable and it is not to report someone who has symptoms. That is a different issue. An example will be if someone in the home has a weakened immune system, and they just need essential household items, medicine, etc. If it is available we will go purchase it and bring it to you and you can write a check for reimbursement.
Sorry, but we cannot accept cash or credit card but we will do whatever we need to do for those who need to quarantine and absolutely do not need to be in public. We are all in this together and we will do our part to help those we serve.
