The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period January 19-25, 2020:
01/21 Runnymeade Road
Arrest. A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
01/25 Lakeshire Drive
Arrest. A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
01/25 Edgemere Drive
Arrest. A subject was arrested for harassment.
FGRS is FGPD’s MVP (most valuable partner)
One function the Fairfield Glade Police Department does more than most police departments is what we call human relations. We are constantly trying to assist our residents from finding assistance in their homes to helping them with long-term care, whatever the need is. We have many great partners to assist us in this but none more valuable than Fairfield Glade Residents Services. FGRS is a non-profit organization chartered by the state of Tennessee and certified by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization. They provide human and social service programs to all residents of our community, especially those who want to stay in their homes as they age.
FGRS was formed by a group of resident volunteers who accepted the challenge and are dedicated to the principle that "Together, we can enhance our quality of life." They promote, develop and support human and social services that enhance the quality of life for our community's residents. We are so lucky and grateful to have this great organization in our community and I, personally and professionally, think it is one of the greatest organizations in the entire nation. FGRS has been an invaluable part of the police department from the first day I took office.
I would like to remind everyone of the services they offer and encourage you to spread the word to your friends and neighbors as well.
• Caring Connections is a program designed by FGRS to provide information and assistance in obtaining home health care and related services. Trained care consultants work with residents to identify services needed to manage independent living challenges. Consultants provide contacts to companies, programs, and support groups that can provide needed services. Over 400 Fairfield Glade residents referred by friends, family and neighbors have received assistance from Caring Connections Care consultants.
• In 2012, Home Delivered Meals was launched to provide nutritious meals to those in our community who are homebound, unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves or their spouse, or those returning home after a stay in the hospital or rehabilitation unit and are now in need of assistance in maintaining adequate nutrition. The goal of this program is to allow residents to remain in their homes as long as possible, not needing to move back in with their children or into a care facility. To date, over 20,000 meals have been delivered by FGRS to residents in the Glade. Meals consist of a soup, an entrée, dessert and a beverage prepared in the kitchens of the Good Samaritan Society - FG. The food prepared for these meals is the same food that is served to the residents at the Good Samaritan campus. These meals are then delivered by FGRS volunteer drivers who live in our community. Residents can sign up for 3 or 6 meals per week. Deliveries are made at lunchtime on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Residents choosing 3 meals per week receive meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Residents selecting 6 meals per week will receive 2 meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with one meal to be kept in the refrigerator for the following day. The cost of each meal is $5. This sum is lower than the actual cost as FGRS subsidizes a portion of the cost for each meal.
• The "Way to Go!" (WTG!) Transportation Program is based on volunteers providing essential rides to Fairfield Glade residents- "Neighbors Driving Neighbors.” Fairfield Glade residents can join the program for $25 and receive transportation for just $6 per ride. To qualify, residents must be at least 60 years old, do not drive or have a medical condition that prevents them from driving. This door-to-door transportation service is available for Fairfield Glade residents Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Essential" rides such as doctor appointments, shopping, beauty and barber shop, banks, attorneys, accountants, and pharmacies are only $6 per round trip. The area of service includes Fairfield Glade and Crossville, as well as medical-only trips Cookeville.
• Maintenance and Safety Assistance was formed to provide home repairs and safety improvements to residents who are not physically able to perform "handyman" chores around their house. The Goal of MSA is to allow residents to safely maintain their lifestyle in their own home by providing skilled volunteers to perform these tasks. The leader of the new program has over 60 years of construction experience. Some of the jobs around the house included in this program are:
◦ Grab bars in the tub or shower
◦ Grab bars around toilet
◦ Lever door handles- exterior and interior
◦ Passage hardware on doors (non-locking)
◦ Easy to use faucets
◦ Drawer and cabinet door pulls that are easy to use
◦ Exterior step railings
◦ Making sure smoke alarms are operable (install if not present)
◦ Fire extinguishers
◦ Secure handrails on stairs
◦ Comfort-height toilets
◦ Change HVAC filters
Others are more elaborate, but equally important, for example:
◦ Entrance door ramp
◦ Fireplace/chimney inspection
◦ Non-skid floors
◦ Non-skid stair treads
◦ Widen doors (interior) to 36"
◦ Wheelchair accessible sinks/fixtures
MSA will also perform a safety check of your home in these areas:
◦ Fall safety
◦ Fire safety
◦ Bathroom safety
◦ Staircase safety
◦ Kitchen safety
◦ Bedroom safety
◦ Living area safety
◦ Exterior safety
Each of these areas has unique safety concerns that will be identified and addressed, with the permission of the homeowner.
FGRS has many more great programs such as the Vial of Life, Music & Memory, Senior Enrichment, Welcome Home and Friends of FGRS. I encourage you to look at their website at https://www.fgrservices.org, call (931) 456-7272 or email FGRSoffice@frontier.com for additional information or questions.
