As we age, things just naturally happen. It is okay that this occurs. This is just part of life and the natural decline is normal. Things take a little longer and our eyesight may not be what it once was. As we age, we must make sure we take the steps to help protect ourselves from ourselves. Most homes are not designed to consider the aging senior, and over 7,000 people over the age of 65 die each year in their homes due to accidents that probably could have been avoided. Here are some tips to stay as good as you can for long as you can to avoid injury in the home.
Remove loose rugs from the floors, tape down any loose carpet edges and keep the floors clear of any debris or any other items that really serve no purpose other than decorative. Falls are by far the leading cause of injury in the home here in Fairfield Glade. Clean up all spills immediately. Your spouse may not realize something has spilled and this can lead to a fall with a serious injury.
Arrange your furniture so that you have a clear path to each room. That midnight snack or drink of water may be painful and costly if you are not keeping your main travel paths clear of furniture or other items.
Do not stand on chairs or bar stools to retrieve something from the cabinets. Use a step stool. They are relatively inexpensive compared to a trip to the emergency room.
Keep your drawers closed and closet doors closed. A stubbed toe hurts, but a bruised hip or concussion is much more painful.
If you have multiple appliances plugged in on your counters, unplug those and store them away. They can easily get in your way or you could become tangled in the cords and this just leads to a bad ending almost all the time.
Wear clothing that fits. This may be a simple statement to most but wearing loose and baggie clothing leads to too many falls and in-home accidents each year.
We shouldn't have to say this but if you are on oxygen please do not smoke in the home. It may be cold outside this time of year but a few minutes of cold is better than an explosion which really brings out the heat.
Keep your walking aids and a flashlight within reach of your bed. If the electricity goes out it is much easier to have that flashlight next to you rather than attempt to find it in a drawer in the dark.
Install shower and tub grab bars in the bathroom, around the toilet and the tub. Place non-slip mats on the shower floor and bathtub. This is another cheaper option than a broken hip.
These are just a few common things we have recognized here in our community that could have helped prevent an injury inside the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.