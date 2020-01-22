The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the week of Jan. 5–11, 2020
Jan. 10- Haven Ridge Circle, Contractor Fraud. A resident reported giving a $200 deposit and never received any services.
Jan. 10- Towne Center Drive, Shoplifting. A subject was cited for shoplifting at Food City.
January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of tornadoes ripping up homes and trees, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, and occasionally tornadoes can spin up farther north. This so-called “Dixie Alley” is the likeliest area for tornadoes in colder months from fall into early spring.
To stay safe during a tornado, prepare a plan and an emergency kit, stay aware of weather conditions during thunderstorms, know the best places to shelter both indoors and outdoors, and always protect your head.
The best way to stay safe during a tornado is to be prepared with: fresh batteries and a battery-operated TV, radio, or internet-enabled device to listen to the latest emergency weather information; a tornado emergency plan including access to a “safe shelter” for yourself and people with special needs; an emergency kit (including water, non-perishable food, and medication); and a list of important information, including telephone numbers.
Be sure your children know what a tornado is, what tornado watches and warnings are. A “Tornado Watch” means that conditions are favorable and a tornado could develop. A “Tornado Warning” means that an actual tornado has been spotted, on the ground or had been captured on weather radar.
To protect yourself and your family from harm during a tornado, pay close attention to changing weather conditions in your area. If you know thunderstorms are expected, stay tuned to local radio and TV stations or an NOAA weather radio for further weather information. Some tornadoes strike rapidly without time for a tornado warning. The following weather signs may mean that a tornado is approaching: a dark or green-colored sky; a large, dark, low-lying cloud; large hail; or a roar that sounds like a freight train.
If you notice any of these conditions, take cover immediately, and keep tuned to local radio and TV stations or a NOAA weather radio or check the internet.
Do not depend on the tornado warning siren.
Falling and flying debris cause most deaths and injuries during a tornado. Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.
Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway). Avoid windows. For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress. Protect your head with anything available.
Do not stay in a mobile home.
If you are outside or in a mobile home, find a nearby building preferably with a basement. If you are in a car, do not try to outrun a tornado but instead find the nearest sturdy building.
Note: You may need to change your plans and change locations when the tornado watch is issued.
No one can know a tornado’s strength before it touches down, so keep up with local weather information, especially when thunderstorms are forecast. Prepare your home and family for the possibility of a tornado. Moving to shelter quickly is easier when everyone knows where to go, whether in your home or outdoors. Following these tips will give you the best chance for staying safe in a tornado.
