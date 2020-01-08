The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for the period Dec. 22-28, 2019:
12/23 Stonehenge Drive
Arrest. A motorist was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
It is with great sadness I announce the death of Fairfield Glade Police Officer Jerry Singleton. Jerry passed away while on duty at the Fairfield Glade Police Department on Dec. 31, from natural causes. Jerry had over 32 years in law enforcement and was 52 years of age. He is preceded in death by his mother Jimmie Lou Singleton, his son Jerry C. Singleton II and his wife Francine Sexton Singleton.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Corey and Brooke Singleton, his grandson Cage Singleton, along with a host of other family, friends, loved ones and brothers and sisters of the law enforcement community.
The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 4, in the gymnasium of Roane State Community College in Harriman.
Members of the Fairfield Glade Police Department are saddened by this tragic event. We would like to thank everyone for the support we have received over the last few days.
