The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period Feb. 9–15, 2020: 2/10 Admiral Circle. Arrest. A motorist was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.
2/12 Woodland Court. Vandalism. The Woodland Court POA reported damage to the lawn by a vehicle.
2/14 Peavine Road. Arrest. A motorist was arrested for driving on a revoked drivers license and driving an unregistered vehicle.
During February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast. From landmarks to news anchors and neighborhoods to online communities, this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke. American Heart Month, a federally designated event, is an ideal time to remind us to focus on our hearts and encourage us to get our families, friends and communities involved.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both American men and women. Ten minutes of exercise helps your heart. Getting just 10 minutes of physical activity each day can lower your risk of having a heart attack significantly. Aiming for 30 minutes a day could potentially lower your risk even more. Less screen time is heart healthy. If you tend to spend four or more hours per day sitting in front of your TV, computer, laptop or other device, your risk of having a heart attack is almost double. Limit screen time and spend more time on your feet to reduce this risk. Heart disease starts early! Heart disease isn't something that develops when you're older. In fact, it starts when you're a teenager or young adult. Stress is one of the biggest factors that leads to heart disease. Find ways to reduce stress, such as deep breathing. Learn to keep your anger in check in order to lower your risk of having a heart attack. Those who get more sleep each night have a lower risk of heart disease. Women who get less than five hours of sleep per night, have a 39% chance or higher of having heart disease. Laughing is healthy for your blood vessels. It helps them relax and expand, which keeps your heart working properly.
Playing a round of golf in the winter time may not be ideal conditions, but Fairfield keeps some of the courses open during the winter. The Racquet Center has both indoor and outdoor courts year round. Try something new if you have never played racquet sports or golf. Your heart will thank you. Want to take a walk but worried about traffic? FGCC has 13 miles of walking trails and they have something for everyone. Not much for walking in the woods? Park at the fire station and walk the track around the softball field. The indoor pool is open year round and it is heated and will give your heart the workout it needs.
The signs of a heart attack for men are pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back, nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain, shortness of breath, cold sweat, fatigue, lightheadedness or sudden dizziness. Women are more likely than men to have heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain, such as: neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, nausea or vomiting, sweating, lightheadedness or dizziness, unusual fatigue and indigestion. If you have any of these symptoms, call 911. Time is often essential when it comes to heart attack and strokes. Do not ignore what your body is telling you!
