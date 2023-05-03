On May 5, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will hike Collins West in Savage Gulf Natural Area 70 miles away.
This is a beautiful hike through a dense forest to view two waterfalls. The loop ascends gradually for 2 miles to an overlook to view the falls. Then the trail descends to Savage Falls with a small natural wading pool and a short suspension bridge crossing the stream.
Along the path are a variety of wildflowers and views of the creek. This hike is 4.2 miles and is rated moderate due to rough terrain, water crossings, and elevation changes. Hiking footwear, poles, snack, lunch and water are recommended. Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hikers will meet across Stonehenge Dr. from the Wyndham Building in the pavilion at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $8, and the expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 4 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk and participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Each hiker is asked to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 931-425-4339 or check out the Friday hikes on gladetrails.com/hiking/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.