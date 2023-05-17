Meet with members of the area’s law enforcement agencies during Coffee With a Cop June 1.
Representatives of the Fairfield Glade Police Department Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department will be on hand from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fairfield Glade Police Department at 5160 Peavine Rd. to discuss issues important to community residents.
The event is an opportunity for the community and law enforcement to learn about each other and build relationships one cup at a time.
Coffee With a Cop is sponsored by First National Bank of Tennessee. Call 931-484-3785 for more information.
