Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will have its first “Chat and Chew” event of 2023 from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Those attending are asked to bring their own beverage of choice and a light snack or dessert plate to share with other at the meeting.
This is a social event for genealogists and family historians to share their genealogical research discoveries, trials, tribulations, and brick walls.
This is also a great opportunity for members to share their interests in future educational lecture topics with the programming committee.
Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr.
