Feeling stressed from sitting at home during this cold weather?
Try out one (or more) of the upcoming Center for Lifelong Learning classes.
The classes begin in March and are sure to expand participants’ knowledge, challenge their brain and provide interaction with new folks.
Marcel Proust once said, “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”
Cumberland Countians can expand their personal “landscape” just by enrolling in one or more of the small classes from a list of 25 topics.
Now offering this spring term:
History and Ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains. One session, March 1.
Join John McArthur as he enthralls students with his personal knowledge of the flora, fauna and early settlers of this region. He grew up exploring streams and hiked more than 1,500 miles in the Great Smoky National Park.
The Oak Ridge Manhattan Project Story. One session, March 9.
Don Hunnicutt, an Oak Ridge historian and tour guide for the Oak Ridge History Museum, will share some of his knowledge of that fascinating area, from beginning development to the bomb dropped in 1945.
Intro to Knitting and Beginning a Scarf. Two sessions with two classes each session, March 21 and 28, April 5 and 12.
The first session will provide a lesson for newbies about basic stitches, yarn types and knitting needles. Then instructor Cheryl Brown will assist students at the second session in making a basic scarf. Those who already know basic stitches may join the second session only.
The Basics of Making Beaded Jewelry. Two sessions, March 10 and 17.
Wow, all those beautiful jewelry items in upscale craft shows, how do they make them? Select from a choice of a necklace, bracelet, earrings, or sun catcher and watch as the creation of something beautiful grows. Barbara Zerhullen will assist during the class.
Computer Security: Preventing Fraud and ID Theft. One session, March 17.
There are horror stories heard or read about ID theft, and now Bob Willis can teach participants how to prevent it on computers and other electronic devices.
Managing Finances with Excel. One session, April 12.
This class will show steps to keep up with personal spending habits. Bob Willis will explain how to download online banking and credit card statements to spreadsheets for easy managing and review.
iPhone Photography. Two sessions, March 8 and 15.
Russ Schubert is back to teach this subject. iPhone users should bring their phones and hear how to take, view, edit, store, and share photos, using the most convenient camera they’ve ever owned. He’ll also demonstrate how to use features such as HDR, live photos, panoramas, burst mode and selfies. Thinking about buying an iPhone but haven’t taken the plunge? This class is a perfect opportunity to learn about them.
How to Buy Precious Metals. One session, March 8.
They are constantly in the news, but how does one go about buying precious metals? Dennis Fortier will teach the nomenclature and who to trust when thinking about the buying and selling precious metals, as well as the taxes involved. He does not sell precious metals but gladly shares his knowledge.
What’s New About Personal Income Tax? One session, March 10. Yes, everyone’s “favorite” time of the year is approaching. While no new federal tax changes will occur in 2021 filing, more significant future changes are being debated in Congress. Bob Willis will discuss required minimum distribution for IRA’s, potential tax deductions for assisted living expenses, and other tax information.
An Overview of the RSCC Maker Space. One session, March 21. Many have seen the new building beside Crossville’s Roane State Community College campus, and now Holly Hanson will provide a tour and demonstration of the Maker Space. Learn how makers utilize woodworking, 3D printing, laser cutting/engraving and heat press, computer graphic designing, and fabric art and machine embroidery.
Addressing Life’s Transitions. One session, April 4.
How to go about downsizing when that time has come? Who to call regarding the sale or donation of furniture and clothes? Louise Goodman, a certified relocation and transition specialist well known in the community, will discuss how to plan in advance for relocating. This will help eliminate stress many have already faced with sudden transitions in the past, which can be prevented in the future.
Core Basics for Seniors. One session, April 5.
Hear more about this term and where it’s located in the body. Nancy King will demonstrate some basic sitting and standing exercises emphasizing the core.
Let’s Get Balanced. One session, April 7.
CLL had such an overwhelming request for this class in the fall, Nancy King expanded to two sessions. Now she’s back to teach why exercise can assist with our balance to help prevent falls. Wear comfy clothes and join her while she demonstrates some easy exercises.
Trails Over Treadmills. Three sessions, March 10, 17 and 24.
One of CLL’s favorite instructors, Mark Richie, is back to show how basic hiking skills are necessary for those who want to get off the couch and enjoy the outdoors. He’ll share his knowledge in three sessions, with one classroom session and two short hikes. Participants should get ready for fun.
Severe Weather: Your Why and When Questions Answered. One session, March 1.
Join Meteorologist Mark Baldwin for a lesson in weather conditions, how climate change affects it, and even how to plan for personal and family survival in case of a tornado or other event.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is a volunteer organization that manages and recruits volunteer instructors. Annual membership of $40 entitles members to attend all classes at no other charge, except those which require a minimum materials fee.
CLL will have many other classes available, beginning March 1. Visit https://roanestate.edu/CLL to review spring classes anytime.
Enrollment for members begins Feb. 15. The semester lasts for about six weeks, and enrollment is open until a week before a class begins.
Most classes are taught at Roane State at 2567 Cook Rd., off Genesis Rd. A few are held at the Crossville Depot.
The spring catalog will be available online Feb.1. Membership is available anytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.