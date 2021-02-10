The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors has proposed sewer policy revisions specifying how a fee would be applied to property owners when service becomes available to their unimproved lots because of the extension of a sewer collection line in the area.
The fee and other proposed changes to the policy would ensure that the Community Club recovers all expenses involved in a sewer line extension, board President Ken Flierl said.
In some cases, property owners in a specific area would pay an availability fee for a sewer line extension that was requested by a neighboring property owner even if they do not intend to connect to the service. The one-time fee, currently $1,790, covers the cost of running a sewer collection line in front of a property.
Flierl noted the FGCC membership in 2018 approved an amendment to the Community Club’s Declarations of Covenants and Restrictions allowing for a sewer availability fee to be charged on all lots served by a sewer extension in an area.
“This is purely an administrative cleanup to bring the policy in line with the C&R changes,” Flierl said in a Feb. 3 telephone interview with The Glade Sun.
The revisions also are designed to make sewer service more readily available, especially in areas prime for development, said Bruce Evans, director of sewer systems for FGCC.
“This is to promote development,” he said on Feb. 1 in a telephone interview.
An effect of a sewer line extension could be that some lots would be upgraded in their classifications because of the availability of sewer service, resulting in their owners paying more in property owners assessments.
The policy does not affect property owners who already have houses and FGCC sewer service on their lots because their sewer installation fees were paid at the time their home was built. The contractor typically pays the fees and passes them on to the buyer in the sale price of the house.
Homeowners pay a fee of $30 per month for sewer service as part of their property owners assessments.
The policy revisions would apply to properties that previously had no sewer availability or where there is a septic system that the owner wants to convert to the Fairfield Glade sewer system, called the Central Sewer System, or CSS.
Septic systems in the Glade are privately owned and are regulated by Cumberland County.
Unchanged in the policy is a requirement that property owners must pay related one-time fees when they connect to the CSS. They are a sewer tap fee, currently $6,575, and an additional $1,465 capacity fee.
The sewer tap fee pays for all work for the installation of a grinder pump and to make it operational, including its electrical hookup and connection to the sewer line. The capacity fee goes toward capacity expansions at the sewage plant or the construction of additional wastewater treatment facilities.
Among the proposed changes:
Extension Within 300 Feet. A property owner wanting to build a house on a lot within 300 feet of the nearest sewer collection line would no longer pay the cost of the line’s extension to the nearest point of their property; the Community Club would bear the expense of the extension. But all property owners with access to the sewer line as a result of the extension would pay the sewer availability fee.
Extension More Than 300 Feet. The policy becomes a bit complicated in the case of a property owner wanting to build on a lot more than 300 feet from the nearest sewer collection line. Board approval would be required.
If the board determines that the property is in an area where sewer service should be available, all owners of property that would have access to it because of the extension would pay the availability fee.
If the board determines that the sewer line extension would not benefit the community, the property owner wanting to build would pay for the extension — currently $28 per foot — to the nearest corner of the owner’s property and also pay the availability, sewer tap and capacity fees.
The proposed policy states that the board has “sole discretion” in determining whether a requested extension is beneficial to the community. Influencing the board’s decision would be activity in the area such as other development and recent sales of lots, Flierl said.
“This would indicate there is interest in building,” he said.
Lack of such activity, especially in the most remote areas, would be an indication that the area is not ready for development.
The revisions retain a provision requiring FGCC to give a proportional refund to the property owner who paid for the extension should other property owners later connect to the system.
Septic Systems
For septic system owners wanting to connect to the CSS as a result of the extension of a collection line, the board intends to eliminate a reduction of $1,350 in the sewer tap fee.
The septic system owner would pay the availability fee at the time of the collection line extension. An owner connecting within one year of the extension would have four years to pay the sewer tap and capacity fees interest-free; otherwise, the owner would have to pay those fees in full before connecting.
The existing policy and all proposed changes are available on the FGCC website at https://fairfieldglade.cc. Community Club members can log in and find it on the Admin page under the section titled “Policies & Plans Under Review.”
The page includes a form for residents to offer their comments on the proposed revisions by Feb. 23, after which the board would vote on them should it decide to proceed.
