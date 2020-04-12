Fairfield Glade Resident Services is working very hard to maintain those programs that are vital to the health and safety of our residents. Since speaking to you last, a problem has arisen.
As you are aware, Good Samaritan Society-FG has been on lockdown for the last couple of weeks. They have, however, been able to supply us with the meals needed for our Home Delivered Meals clients. That was until we received notification that as of Monday, April 6, they regretfully must stop preparing our meals.
As this was something the FGRS Board of Directors and Bev Witherington, the Home Delivered Meals program manager, were hoping would not occur, a replacement plan had been investigated. All resources for meals were investigated with little good results. However, Silver Angels in Harriman, said they could produce frozen meals in adequate numbers to keep feeding our clients. Thank you, Silver Angels!
This plan required two things. The ability of FGRS to pay 33% more for each meal and find somewhere to store them for a week, as they could be delivered only once per week.
Peavine Care Center came to the rescue offering FGRS the use of their freezer for the duration. Thank you, Bob Diller and Peavine Care Center!
FGRS needs to work at keeping funds available to pay for these meals. As our spring fundraisers have been canceled, we come to you, our friends, asking for your help in feeding our clients, in need, here in the Glade. Please consider a donation to FGRS now rather than later.
There are two easy ways you can accomplish this. Go to our website www.fgrservices.org and donate via PayPal. If you would rather donate by check, please make it out to FGRS and mail it to 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste. 102, Crossville TN, 38571.
This would truly show your belief in “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Thank you so much for supporting your neighbors through FGRS.
God bless!
