As the Friends of the Trails makes progress designing and constructing the Crossville Greenway, some changes to the organization are needed.
For the past few years, FOTT has operated with a seven-member board of directors overseeing all activities with just one committee: The Hiking Marathon Committee.
This organization has worked well, but the emphasis of the organization is changing from just building natural trails around the city to assisting with the conversion of narrow natural trails to wide hard-surface trails suitable for all users: hikers, dog-walkers, bikers, moms with strollers, skateboarders, etc.
This will require more work in planning trails, negotiating with property owners and assisting with finding funding sources.
To address these issues, FOTT is expanding the board of directors from seven to nine members and creating three more committees to address our main activities.
All committees will be overseen by the board of directors: President John Conrad, Vice President Ethan Hadley, Treasurer Valerie Hale, Secretary Mary deWolf and at-large members Levonn Hubbard Beth Wyatt-Davis, Ethan Medley and Ranger Mark Houston. A fifth at-large member will be added later in 2022.
The Trail Planning Committee will plan new trail routes, negotiate with property owners, acquire permissions/easements, and update the Greenway Master Plan.
Committee members are Brock Hill, Cosby Stone, Mark Richie, Andrew Ingram and John Conrad. FOTT hopes to add one or two more members later in the year.
The new Construction and Maintenance Committee under Brenda Gibbon’s leadership will recruit members as more work sessions are scheduled.
Its duties are trail design, construction and maintenance, as well as planning volunteer work days and overseeing subcontractors.
The Administration and Communications Committee has yet to defined.
Responsibilities include financial bookkeeping, membership, newsletter, email communications, marketing/events and mapping.
The Hiking Marathon Committee is tasked with trail selection and preparation for the annual event. It is also responsible for awards, publicity, reregistration and the Trails Festival.
Visit crossvilletrails.com or email crossvilletrails@gmail.com for more information.
