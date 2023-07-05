The operators of Plate & Bowl got a reprieve of at least a couple of weeks from a court order that would require them to stop running their private membership restaurant contrary to food safety law.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s request for a temporary injunction against Vincent and Bethany Luchetta, approved by a Davidson County judge during a June 21 hearing in Nashville, was contingent on the state posting a $500 bond.
That did not happen.
Instead, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on June 27 filed a motion in the court contending that Chancellor Anne C. Martin erred in requiring the bond.
A hearing on Skrmetti’s motion for the bond requirement to be removed from the injunction order has been scheduled for July 14 in the same Chancery Court.
The motion essentially delays the injunction from taking effect.
Martin had cited a state rule of civil procedure that requires a plaintiff to post a bond to secure an injunction. A defendant later found to be “wrongfully restrained or enjoined” by the injunction would be paid the amount of the bond for costs and damages incurred.
Skrmetti, representing the Health Department in its case against Plate & Bowl, noted in his motion that the rule does not specify that it applies to the state government.
“For this reason, principles of sovereign immunity exempt the Department of Health from the bond requirement contained in the rule,” he wrote.
In addition, Skrmetti asserted that a state code “expressly exempts the State of Tennessee from being required to post security in lawsuits that it brings.”
Although the injunction cannot yet be enforced, still in effect is a Health Department order for the Luchettas to shut down their operation at Village Green Mall until they obtain a state permit.
The order was issued just days after Plate & Bowl opened in mid-April.
The department also alleges that the Luchettas have not allowed food safety inspections.
The Luchettas have refused to obtain a permit, asserting they have a constitutional right to operate as a “private social club” free of government control. To eat at Plate & Bowl, diners must register as members and agree that it operates out of the public domain.
The Health Department maintains that Plate & Bowl falls in the state classification of a “food service establishment” and therefore is not exempt from state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.