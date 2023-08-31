In an exciting and close battle, the team of Young Chagnon and Vera Collins prevailed by the slimmest of margins to capture the title of overall low net women’s champions in the annual Member-Member golf tournament Aug. 12-13 at Fairfield Glade’s Heatherhurst golf courses.
Chagnon said partner Collins played extremely well down the finishing fairways to eke out the victory.
Collins said she gave herself a talking to after the front nine, reminding herself that they had come so close so many times — and that a better effort was going to be required to come from behind.
An examination of the winning scorecard revealed a birdie on hole 10, and clutch birdie/par finish on the difficult 17 and 18 holes of the Heatherhurst Crag.
Shooting a gross score of 2 under par 34 is indeed a significant and memorable way to clinch a victory.
An extreme amount of pressure was applied by the opposing duo in their foursome, Melanie Fawbush and Suzie Rhodes. The pair finished a single stroke behind.
The jubilant and impressive victory dance performed by Chagnon at the awards presentation demonstrated her thrill of victory.
It may be of interest to note that the two Member-Member winners mirror the LPGA trend of foreign-born winners. Australia and South Korea were the birthplaces of the victors. These immigrants positively add to the culture of the Fairfield Glade community.
More than 250 male golfers competed in this 39th edition of the Member/Member golf tournament. Unfortunately, the Saturday afternoon storm caused five of the eight men’s flights to have 18 of 36 holes canceled.
While the competition was fierce in each flight, an overall men’s champion was not declared because of the rainout.
For the three flights that did play 18 holes on both days, the lowest recorded net score was that of the team of Ron Keith and Mike Stalder. This score was 2 strokes better than any other team.
Four other teams from the drowned out flights had one-day scores of 65.
Congratulations to the teams of James Stephenson and Kenneth Vaznonis, Dan Friel and Chuck Hennessee, Glenn Alter and Gary Kitchen, and William Hughes and Thomas Rossiter for great one-day performances.
All of the players thank the grounds crew members for doing yeoman’s work to make the courses beautiful for two wonderful days of enjoyment on these always lush, green playgrounds.
Jeff Houston and the rest of the golf professionals performed tirelessly organizing this years event. Job well done!
In every tournament where the champion is crowned based upon net scores, there is also a not-so-secret competition for low gross overall score.
While not every player is interested in this unofficial title, every player who dares to dream that his team could be the low gross winner; certainly cares about who actually played all 36 holes with the fewest strokes.
In the men’s division, the winners Darrell and Steve Kehrer repeated their performance from last year and ended up atop the board. It is even more noteworthy that Kehrer also had to perform grand-opening ceremonial duties.
Just like in the Master’s, each year a famous old-timer is given the honor of hitting the first shot to kick off the competition. Many a tear came to the eyes of the rest of the field as golfers again watched this ancient legend swing so smoothly.
A complete list of scores can be found at www.fairfieldgladeresort.com,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.