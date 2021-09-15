The Center for Lifelong Learning registration for fall classes begins Sept. 15 and continues into the fall session, which runs October and November.
Have you ever wondered how Bryce McDonald and his staff select the shows for the Cumberland County Playhouse?
He will offer five sessions at the Playhouse, explaining the arduous task in planning productions for their year-long calendar.
Want to know more about history?
Five classes will be offered by several instructors on various topics from Civil War soldiers to the Longest Day in World War II. Each class is only one session.
Want to trace your family tree?
Begin with six sessions, taught by Joyce Rorabaugh, Cumberland County archivist, who will teach at Roane State Community College.
If computer classes are your interest, iPhone photography, Using and Sharing Google Sheets, and Chromebooks vs PCs should be exciting.
The Center for Lifelong Learning’s board member, Russ Schubert will guide students in the iPhone photography two-session class.
International travel and packing tips will be taught in two sessions by Sandy Warner, and Quentin Erdahl, with Kathy Wheale offering her expertise in one of the sessions.
Fun canasta (with cards) or Mexican train (with dominoes) introductory classes will be taught at the downtown Crossville Depot by John Conrad or Judy Wade for four sessions each.
Outdoors enthusiasts will enjoy hiking and waterfall topics! Three separate classes will be featured by Don Hazel or John Martin, well-known members of our hiking and trails organizations.
Where did the dinosaurs go? Join us in early November with meteorologist Mark Baldwin sharing his knowledge of an extinction event! This one-session class is sure to fill quickly.
Want to explore Art Circle Public Library and hear all the features of this amazing facility?
Wayne Schobel will guide students in two sessions in November.
This is just a sample of the 20 topics presented this Fall by the volunteers at the Center for Lifelong Learning.
Join the group and enroll at https://roanstate.edu/CLL or email questions at centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com and a volunteer will reply as quickly as possible.
Classes are taught at several venues in the community.
Roane State Community College sponsors the organization and provides tremendous staff assistance. Thank you for your interest, and we’ll see you in the classroom soon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.