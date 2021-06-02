The Celtic Circle cousins are back, meeting on the second Tuesday every month. The following changes have taken place: meeting time is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the new location at Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville.
To get to Faith Worship Center, travel toward Downtown Crossville on Genesis Rd., turn right onto McLarty Lane (the church sign is on the left). Or, if coming from Main St., turn onto Dooley St. (U-Haul business on the corner) and then turn right at McLarty Lane. Park behind the church and enter through the glass door; the designated room is right there. Any questions, contact Barbara at callingallclans2013@gmail.com.
So, our next Gathering will be on June 8. If you claim any Irish, Scots or Welsh blood, Celtic cousins would love to welcome you to our multi-faceted clan. Actually, if you just like to associate with folks who enjoy laughing, eating, relaxing and hugging each other, please consider checking Celtic Circle out.
The May picnic/reunion-after-the-pandemic at Obed River Park was a huge success, with 34 cousins meeting, greeting and eating together for the first time in over a year. Sadly, they lost a couple cousins, and a few couldn’t attend because of health issues, but those in attendance who have lost weight were congratulated and those who put-on-pounds were sympathized with– it’s all the pandemic’s fault, of course!
The cousins laughed and hugged and caught up on each other’s happenings and discussed plans for “their traditional” Burns Supper-in-July, and are checking with Tansi on the availability of the Thunderbird Lodge again this year. There should be an update at the June 8 Gathering. Plan on joining Celtic Circle there.
