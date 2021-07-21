On Aug. 3, the Celtic Circle will celebrate their eighth year of coming together to share stories and gather information about Scotland, Ireland and Wales as well as the small islands surrounding their ancestral lands.
They are particularly interested in inviting anyone who has been part of their extended clan during these past eight years, but no longer attends regularly. They hope those members will plan on rejoining.
At the July meeting, the cousins ran out of time before everyone with Welsh ancestors were able to share their information, so they plan to give them talk-time first in the August meeting before taking turns reminiscing about special Celtic Circle memories of activities, speakers and impressions the last eight years since its inception. They will also share a delicious anniversary cake.
The Robert Burns Dinner, with its delicious food, silent auction, tasty toasts and Scottish music and entertainment, will no doubt be a part of their pleasant discussion.
As always, their emphasis will be on a time of fun, laughter and fellowship. The membership requirements prove that.
Celtic Circle has no dues and no specific attendance requirements, just come with a smile and share it.
If you’d like to join Celtic Circle, the membership will make you welcome, even if you don’t have any Celtic blood in your veins.
Contact Barbara at callingallclans2013@gmail.com for more information.
Celtic Circle now meets at Faith Worship Center, 95 MacLarty Ln. in Crossville, from 2-4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. Park behind the church and use the back entrance which is handicap accessible.
