Any idea how many of our modern Christmas carols have old traditional Celtic roots?
Go to the Dec. 6 Celtic Circle gathering and be pleasantly surprised.
Julie Sommers — the music historian/song leader — will share some interesting details and, depending on time, those gathered may even be encouraged to sing some oldies-but-goodies carols.
The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. in Faith Worship Center at 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville.
The report about Clan Buchanan planned for November was delayed, and the speaker will present it during the December gathering.
Clan Buchanan in Callandar in Stirlingshire, Scotland, has its first recognized leader after more than 370 years.
Neither current genealogy research, nor direct Celtic ancestry are attendance requirements for the Celtic Circle. There are no yearly dues; just a donation box by the door.
Meetings are 1-3 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship room at Faith Worship Center. Parking and a handicapped accessible entrance are behind the building.
Those interested in helping decorate the Celtic Circle Christmas tree at the First National Bank at Hwy. 127 and Livingston Rd. are asked to contact Marla Dalton at marlballou@gmail.com, or be at the bank at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Email callingallclans2013@gmail.com or check out the group’s Facebook for more about the Celtic Circle.
