The Celtic Circle will celebrate Halloween during its meeting from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, by sharing an indoor picnic lunch and discussing Celtic Halloween traditions and spooky family-related Halloween stories.
The meeting will be at Faith Worship Center at 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville.
Last month, clan leader Barbara treated the group to a fascinating report on her once-in-a-lifetime trip to Scotland, complete with a map, pictures and slides.
She totally enjoyed not watching her pennies ... she splurged on whatever she wanted to do or buy! The group laughed a lot as she described some of the funny situations she found herself in.
The Celtic Circle meets the first Tuesday each month.
The public is welcome to attend. There are no monthly dues and no required number of Gatherings to attend.
A donation box is available.
Email callingallclans2013@gmail.com for details.
