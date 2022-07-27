Happy birthday, cousins.
In August 2013, Barbara Hooper’s retirement dream came true when the first gathering of like-minded folks with Scottish or Scots-Irish ancestry met.
Soon, those claiming Irish or Welsh ancestors were included.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Celtic Circle will gather at Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Lane (off Genesis Road) in Crossville, from 2-3 p.m. for cake and fresh fruit while they remember, reminisce and recall some of the crazy, funny and amazing experiences from these past nine years.
Cousins’ assignments are to be prepared to share at least one memory that really impressed or made them laugh.
They’ll also discuss future Robert Burns Dinners, as well as possible programs for the balance of this year. All ideas will be considered.
At 3 p.m., the program will be turned over to Joyce Rorabough, Cumberland County Archives’ chief archivist.
She will share how to access the services and programs available at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center, including the newly released 1950 Census Records.
The public is welcome to attend. Celtic ancestry isn’t necessary; there are no dues or attendance requirements.
Email callingallclans2013@gmail.com for more information.
