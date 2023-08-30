Noelani DeRossett, right, leads a group of all ages in traditional hula during last weekend’s Celebration of Cultures at The Square at Fairfield Glade.
The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates puts on the annual event as part of its mission to educate, celebrate and advocate for nonpartisan diversity and equality in the Upper Cumberland region.
DeRossett is of Hawaiian, Chinese and English descent. She moved to Southern California as a young girl and was a professional dancer with several Polynesian groups in Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe and California.
She also worked as an extra and dancer in many TV shows and movies, most notably Elvis Presley’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Paradise, Hawaiian Style.”
See more about this year’s celebration in next week’s Glade Sun.
