Twelve entertaining singles and groups were geared up for their turn to perform Aug. 26 during Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates’ A Celebration of Cultures.
It was one of the most beautiful days of the season at The Square in Fairfield Glade. Glorious shade trees waving in the breeze were cooling the last days of the season. We couldn’t have ordered a more perfect day for this much-anticipated cultural experience of the season.
Club members and guests casually enjoyed exhibits on display, music to soothe the mind and soul, tasty treats, and friends, old and new, to share the experience.
Exhibits and performers included dancers in dress from India who welcomed participation from the audience, German band music, singer Michael Ruff, Jamaican Gospel Singers, Rachel Love, Bert Cox and his family with Native American drummers, Cumberland County Playhouse T-3 Glee, and Latin dancers.
Regina Pullin depicted Harriet Tubman. Information on Martin Luther King Jr. and other notable African Americans was also available and presented with African artifacts.
The corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. could not have been more at peace than when participants circled up under Terry Henderson’s direction, held hands and sang “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand, Make This World a Better Place …”
Plan to attend a UCDA group meeting to learn more about its purpose, members and activities of this group.
Email Karen Saunders at info@UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org for more information regarding membership.
