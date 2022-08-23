The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates welcomes the public to their Celebration of Culture this weekend.
This party in the park will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Those attending are asked to listen with their hearts to the rhythms of the Cherokee Indian drumbeat. Enjoy the youthful voices of the Cumberland County Playhouse children’s chorus. Briefly slip off to Hawaiian Islands as the dancers sway to the tropical rhythms in their festive attire.
And hear Terry Henderson’s smooth vocal melodies, as well as others with music of Jamaican Islands and Latin melodies.
Experience multiple ethnic displays, art work and more during this free annual event.
Those attending are welcome to wear their cultural attire.
Food trucks will be available with Mexican and Filipino fare for purchase.
Donation boxes will be on site to accept school supplies. Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates is a nonprofit organization that promotes diversity, inclusion and equality.
Visit www.UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org for more information.
