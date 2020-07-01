The Crossville Model Railroad Club will celebrate Independence Day with special trains.
Club members and their patriotic trains will be traversing the layouts.
This is a special treat for visitors and staff. Many of the club’s members are veterans or career military personnel who have retired to Crossville. Bill Drasal, at age 94, is a veteran of World War II.
Several members were pilots, including one woman, a colonel, who flew helicopters in multiple war zones.
The different scale crews proudly set up and run these trains. Staff have been working on getting these trains ready for the celebration.
The HO and N scales both will have patriotic engines. The HO will have a military train to run along with a states train. The larger O scale will be running a beautiful train with all the states’ cars in the order they entered the union.
The G scale has a special set of cars decorated for the Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, “We Stand for the Flag”, “We the People”, and “Liberty Bonds.”
With the Fourth of July being a Saturday and the club recently opening up to the public, a visit to the club will be a nice treat for the family and friends.
Club members invite folks to stop by to celebrate and visit with them in Suite 109 of Crossville Outlet Center at 228 Interstate Dr., Crossville.
The club will be open to the public from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the doors opening at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Call 931-210-5050 or visit crossvilletrains.org for information.
