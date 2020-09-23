Wrapping up the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon, Friends of the Trails will be hosting the ninth annual Hit the Trails Fall Festival on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Square, corner lawn of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Come out, take in the mountain air and learn all about the many groups, organizations and outdoor activities available, from hiking groups and beekeeping to fishing and birding clubs, in the Fairfield Glade area for residents and visitors to enjoy. In addition to hiking and trail information, local clubs and organizations will be sharing their information and activities. Let them show you all the different ways you can enjoy the nature surrounding Fairfield Glade.
The Hit the Trails Festival is a great way to enjoy a crisp fall day on the mountain. Join a group hike of the local trails or pick up a map and enjoy a serene afternoon on your own. With 20 miles of paved and nature trails, there is something for every skill level.
For more information, contact Mary deWolf at mary_dewolf@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.