The Light ‘n Lively Dance Club invites the public to join them in the celebration of Ireland’s “40 shades of green” at its St. Patrick’s Day Dance Friday, March 13.
D.J. Garrison will provide music for dancing and listening pleasure.
The dance will be from 7-10 p.m. in the Multipurpose/Library Building on Lakeview Dr. The cost is $7 per person for nonmembers.
This is a BYOB and snack event, with the club providing ice, water, dessert and coffee. Call one of the evening’s hosts — Carolyn Bryan at 931-265-0282, Barb Riffey at 931-287-6878 or Sue Adcock at 931-267-4951 — for more details.
