Cumberland County Playhouse members and board met for the Annual Meeting at CCP on Feb. 23, in which Playhouse supporters, volunteers, employees and students were presented with awards following the business meeting and an energetic performance of the “Me Ole Bamboo” by the young cast members of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr.”
CCP Producing Director Bryce McDonald and Director of Marketing Christy Dolinich presented the 2019 CCP awards to the recipients as follows:
Mary’s Gang Award was presented to Julia Norris, Rebekah Beeler, Shyla Gora, and Earl and Rachel Patton, with thanks and recognition to parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents and who give countless hours driving, rehearsing, working backstage with children in productions.
Beth Threet Award was awarded to David Kappel, Presley Snyder and Sydney Hughes, with thanks and recognition to the younger generation of Playhouse Stars, created in honor longtime actress Beth Threet who passed away at a young age due to leukemia.
Elisabeth Mitchell Award, went to Union County Senior Center and Christian Academy of the Cumberlands in recognition of and appreciation for extraordinary support of the Cumberland County Playhouse through group attendance and marketing.
Margaret Keyes Harrison Award was given to Ed and Karen Thornblade, in recognition and appreciation for extraordinary service toward the development of the Cumberland County Playhouse and its expanded facilities. As Paul Crabtree said, “Just as sure as spring, there are new fields to plow..new rows to hoe…new crops to gather. And we…we are the ones of our time. The only ones to reap the harvest and prepare the soil for tomorrow.”
Helen Byrd Award was presented to Susan English and Steve and Nan Wallace, with thanks and recognition for outstanding volunteer service to the Playhouse and its programs. Susan English has been a Playhouse volunteer for just a year, but in that time, she has become an usher and concession stand worker. In 2019, Sue volunteered 409 hours in those two departments. Steve and Nan Wallace have been Playhouse volunteers since 2013. They are both concessions stand workers and Nan is also a caller for the concession stand. In 2019, Steve and Nan volunteered 420 hours.
As Helen Byrd said, “A man that can’t carve a livin’ out of that valley’s got holes in his belly.”
The Paul and Mary Crabtree “The Playhouse Star” Award was presented to Tim and Sue Tewalt, Katie Cook, Robby Wright and DeAnna Etchison. This is CCP’s highest honor and was established by Mary Crabtree as “The Paul Crabtree Award” in 1980, to recognize “exceptional longtime service to The Playhouse.”
CCP also welcomed new board members Jeff Bruggner, Bucky Burke, Bill Frey, Dr. Lauren Fox-Bergner, Ethan Handley, Josh Stone and Jay Wright. Returning board members included Carol Beck Boston, Jane Burnett, Steve Douglas, Dick Shilling, Judy Wojta, David Crabtree, Pepe Perron, Joe Salvato and Cosby Stone.
Of all the places in all the world, The Playhouse was built in Cumberland County in 1965. Now in its 55th season, McDonald addressed the very question that certainly demanded an answer: Why here? Why Crossville? Why was a theater built in a rural area of Tennessee?
The answer was not exactly simple, what with the history of Crossville and the availability of medical care directly correlating to the history of the establishment of The Playhouse. But, as it turned out, the answer was quite simple as McDonald spoke of those who founded The Playhouse and created a movement for arts and opportunity in the region and in the state.
He said, “They didn’t say, ‘Why here?’ They said, “Why not?’”
