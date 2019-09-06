The Cumberland County Playhouse 2019 cast, guest performers and 10-piece band put on the Fools Fall in Love: The Music of Elvis Presley concert Aug. 22-23 at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center to benefit Fairfield Glade Resident Services. The two-night concert event was sold out both nights and had their crowds “all shook up.”
The benefit concert is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Fairfield Glade Resident Services to fund programs at no cost to Fairfield Glade residents in need of services like Caring Connections, Welcome Home, Way to Go! Transportation, Senior Enrichment, Music and Memory, Medicare Information, Home Delivered Meals and Vial of Life. FGRS is also working on a new program to provide maintenance and safety assistance to residents in the near future.
Producer and director Bryce McDonald said, “I may be a little biased, but do we not have the most talented humans?”
Between numbers, McDonald gave surprising facts about Presley’s career as a musician and actor, highlighting the history of his hit songs and little-known facts about his life and films.
After the Aug. 22 concert, FGRS Board President Dr. David Prigg presented McDonald with a plaque in appreciation of his willingness and support of FGRS.
The proceeds from the concert will fund all those wonderful programs provided by FGRS and directly benefit those in the community in need of those services.
FGRS is a nonprofit organization whose volunteers are “Neighbors helping neighbors” and provide social services to the residents of Fairfield Glade, seeing to their welfare, health and safety.
To make a donation or volunteer with FGRS, call 931-456-7272 or stop by the office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.