Greenhouse management class at Cumberland County High School is taught during the fall and spring semesters, in which students grow poinsettias in the fall and geraniums in the spring.
Educator Danny Wilson has taught greenhouse management for 13 years, seven at CCHS. The students in the two greenhouse management classes are presently tending to the geraniums. Each student is responsible for 96 plants. The total number of geraniums planted this year was 4,300. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays find the students watering the plants. They also “clean” the buds off the plants so that the plant itself can become strong. Three weeks before the desired sale date, the students leave the buds on the plant.
That is how they become the beautiful geraniums that the Fairfield Glade Garden Club sells each year. The proceeds from the sale will be divided between CCHS’ greenhouse maintenance and the FG Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarships to local high school seniors pursuing higher education. Wilson was himself a former recipient of a Helena Schmidt Scholarship.
This year’s sale will be April 18-22. Please look for more details about the sale, in this newspaper, as they become available.
