The Fairfield Glade board of directors announced that the extensive renovations to the Community and Conference Center have begun and construction is expected to be finished by Sept. 14. The FG board of directors believe residents will be very pleased with the updates. In the meantime, residents and guests are encouraged to visit the outdoor pools at Dorchester and Druid Hills, open until 8 p.m. with extended days through Sept. 14, or head out to the marinas and enjoy the beaches.
The board also approved the Detached Garage Policy changes to the exterior addition/manufactured home and new home documents.
In deferred maintenance, the lake desilting has also begun. The chip and seal road treatments and asphalt paving projects are almost complete.
FG Director of Finance Denise Dickinson reported sewer cash was at $1.9 million and listed sewer fund assets at $1,867,314; Property Owners Association and amenities cash was at $4.3 million.
“So, very little change from the previous month,” Dickinson said.
She reported POA and amenities results from operating activities is positive at $276,000, a positive variance to budget of $301,000 and a positive variance of $263,000 for the same period last year.
Net capital income was reported at $1.4 million, but a negative variance to budget of $21,000 attributed to lower-than-expected lot merger fees. Overall cash flow is a positive $10,000, including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service.
Under POA, Dickinson reported the results from operating activities is positive $549,000, a positive variance of $127,000 to budget and a negative variance of $113,000 for the same period last year. POA net cash flow is positive $1.6 million for the period.
Under amenities, the results from operating activities is negative $273,000, a positive variance to budget of $174,000 and a positive variance of $375,000 for the same period last year. Net cash flow is negative $1.5 million for the period.
Golf subsidy was listed at $121,000, $64,000 positive to budget and a positive variance of $214,000 for the same period last year. Dickinson reported these results “which are mainly timing differences” are mainly due to lower labor and benefit expenses and a lower merchandise cost of sales.
Food and beverage subsidy is listed as $260,000, a positive variance to budget of $80,000 and a positive variance of $131,000 for the same period last year. The positive variance is attributed to wages and lower cost of sales and elimination of AWE Hospitality expenses. AWE was the entity that also operates the Tellico Village food and beverage outlets which was studying the Fairfield Glade food and beverage operation.
Dickinson said, “I’d like to point out, your POA and amenities combined, we have a positive variance of $301,000. And that’s good. We’re pretty proud of that.”
